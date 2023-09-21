HT Correspondent U.P. making remarkable progress in SDGs: CM

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Uttar Pradesh government was committed to achieving social, economic and environmental targets set under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

He said efforts were on to achieve the SDGs that were mainly based on principles of ‘5Ps’--People, Prosperity, Peace, Partnership and Planet. At a review meeting on SDGs, Adityanath expressed satisfaction over the progress made by the state.

The CM said the state had made remarkable progress in alleviating poverty, one of the important SDGs, with a record 3.43 crore people being lifted out of multidimensional poverty. He said the state government had extended maximum benefits to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana. He said the state government was committed to providing tap water supply to every household by the year 2024. He said social security was being provided to workers in micro, small, and medium enterprises, and the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, in implementation since 2018 to boost exports, was giving positive results.

He said the data of actual progress in SDGs made by the state should be shared with ministries of the Union government and the Niti Aayog.

He added 100 per cent enrolment of children in schools within the 15-year age group must be ensured in the state, and that enrolment in higher education institutes must be increased. He observed that various programmes were being run in the state for women empowerment and more efforts should be made to increase the participation of women from all sections and fields.

