UP moves up to 7th spot in India Innovation Index-2021 report
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh has moved from ninth to seventh position in the third edition of India Innovation Index-2021, report of which was released by the NITI Ayog in New Delhi on Thursday, said the state government.
This report is a tool for evaluation of the country’s innovation eco-system, added the state government.
The India Innovation Index, prepared by the NITI Aayog and the Institute for Competitiveness, is an assessment framework, which ranks states and union territories on their innovation performance.
Uttar Pradesh also scored highest in the business environment section.
According to the state government, UP emerged on the list of top five states under the knowledge-output pillar. This high score is an outcome of a rise in start-ups and new businesses.
“Innovation-led entrepreneurship is key to ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ programmes. We are determined to create an innovation-friendly environment to give further impetus to start-ups, manufacturing and services,” said Abhishek Prakash, chief executive officer, Invest UP.
PMC election office makes changes in 3.45 lakh voters, publishes final voters list
After receiving as many as 4,273 objections, the Pune Municipal Corporation election office has made changes in 3.45 lakh voters before publishing the final, ward-wise voters' list on Thursday. As per the final voters' list, there are a total 34.53 lakh voters. The voters' list is available on the PMC website as well as at the regional ward offices.
ED summons to Sonia Gandhi: Cong leaders protest in Pune
Congress leaders on Thursday held a protest in Pune, in front of the Pune district collector office, against Enforcement Directorate summons issued to party chief Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. Among those who took part in the protest outside the Collectorate here were senior leaders Prithviraj Chavan, Satej Patil, Praniti Shinde and Vishwajeet Kadam.
Second swine flu case surfaces in Kanpur
KANPUR The second case of swine flu surfaced in Kanpur after a man tested positive for the infection on Thursday. He is from neighbouring Fatehpur district and was shifted to Kanpur two days ago, stated chief medical officer Alok Ranjan. A trader, Ajay Gupta of Naubasta area of the city had a travel history and contracted the virus from outside Kanpur, said health department officials. Pig rearing is banned within the urban limits of Kanpur.
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)- 2023 will be organised by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. GATE 2023, a computer-based test, will be conducted in 29 subject areas with the choice of selecting two papers in some subjects. The examination will test the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, sciences, humanities and social sciences. The examination will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 next year.
Milkfed plans to tap Delhi market for Verka products
Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited, popularly known as Milkfed, is planning to launch its Verka brand of milk and milk products in a big way in the national capital, people familiar with the matter said. Milkfed is already selling 30,000 litres of milk in Delhi every day besides milk products, such as butter, cheese and milk powder, in varying quantities depending on the season of the year.
