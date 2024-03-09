U.P.: Non-academic achievements of PRSU students to also be online now

Now non-academic achievements of students pursing higher studies at Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) State University (PRSU), Prayagraj, and its affiliated colleges will also get reflected in their online records along with their academic achievements. PRSU campus in Prayagraj. (HT file)

This means that apart from making the marks obtained by a student online, the university will also make the details regarding their awards in sports and other cocurricular activities reflect online, say university officials.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

For this, the university administration has directed to create Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) IDs of all the students in accordance with the initiative of the Union education ministry to provide a specialised identification system designed for all students in India.

Complete details of the students’ academic record, performance in sports activities and awards will be recorded on this ID. There will be columns for the IDs in the students’ admission and examination forms too, the officials said.

Under the New National Education Policy (NEP)- 2020, Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) ID was made by the university under ‘one student, one ID’. Now, instructions have been given to all 699 colleges of the varsity located in Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur and Kaushambi to create APAAR IDs of the students as well.

About 5 lakh students are studying in colleges affiliated with the university. In this regard, PRSU’s controller of examinations Prof Vineeta Yadav has issued orders to the colleges. PRSU vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Singh said APAAR ID number will make it easier to track the academic activities and extracurricular activities of the students.

As per Prof Singh, with the help of this ID, DigiLocker ecosystem of students will be created. In this, details of students’ study records, sports and other contributions will be recorded. This will enable the benefits of government schemes to reach the children directly. With its help, the possibility of irregularities in scholarship will also be eliminated, he added.

The ID will be linked to the Aadhaar number of the students too, he said. Formerly known as Allahabad State University, PRSU is among the newest state universities of Uttar Pradesh. It was set up in 2016.