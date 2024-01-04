close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. notifies over 6.24 lakh TB patients, highest in country: Deputy CM

U.P. notifies over 6.24 lakh TB patients, highest in country: Deputy CM

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 04, 2024 06:18 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh notified 6,24,490 TB patients in 2023, the highest in the country. Deputy CM Pathak credits hard work of officials and village heads.

Uttar Pradesh notified 6,24,490 TB patients in 2023, the highest among all states in the country.

(Pic for representation only)
(Pic for representation only)

“This is the highest number of notifications made under the programme in the country so far within a year,” said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak. He gave credit for this achievement to the hard work of the state and district level officials as well as the active participation of village heads.

Pathak, also state’s health minister said that the Central TB Division had given the target of notification of 5.50 lakh TB patients to Uttar Pradesh in 2023. In 2023, the maximum number of TB patients were notified in Lucknow at 28,283 whereas in Agra 27,231, Kanpur Nagar 24,624, Aligarh 19,282, and in Ghaziabad, 19,191, TB patients were notified. In 2022, about 5.23 lakh TB patients were notified in the state.

Pathak said that integrated Nikshay Day organised on the 15th of every month at health centres, identification of TB patients during Dastak campaign and running active case finding campaign from time to time also played a big role.

“The initiative of TB-free panchayat has also been helpful in this because now there is a competition among the village heads to make their villages TB-free,” he said.

The decision to set up State TB Training Demonstration Centres in Lucknow and Gorakhpur has been taken which will further accelerate the TB eradication programme.

