UP PCS (Mains)-2024: 259 applications cancelled

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has cancelled applications of 259 successful candidates of the Uttar Pradesh Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Mains) Examination 2024, commonly known as UP PCS (Mains) 2024, for various reasons. UPPSC under secretary Omkar Nath Singh clarified that representations received after the due date will not be considered. (HT file)

The commission has given the candidates concerned an opportunity to appeal by registered post or by appearing in person till 5 pm on June 11, said officials. Confirming the move, UPPSC under secretary Omkar Nath Singh clarified that representations received after the due date will not be considered.

The applications of the maximum 138 candidates who had cleared the preliminary exam and had become eligible for the mains have been cancelled because they had not submitted the hard copy of their online application forms to the commission office by the due date of April 1 as mandated.

Likewise, applications of 38 candidates have been rejected because the candidates did not possess the mandatory educational qualification for the posts for which they had become successful. Similarly, applications of 25 candidates were rejected because the application forms were not provided in the prescribed format and only the documents related to the qualification were provided, said officials.

Three applications have been rejected because the candidates concerned had acquired the mandatory educational qualification after the application date while applications of another 26 such candidates have been rejected as they had applied in the freedom fighter category but could not submit the requisite certificate along with the hard copy of their application forms as needed, they added.

Interestingly, the application form of one of these candidates has been rejected because he had submitted the application form of 2023 instead of PCS-2024. Likewise, one candidate had his application rejected as he could not provide the Intermediate certificate while the date of birth of another candidate did not match with that given in his high school certificate.

One candidate had applied in the EWS category but submitted the OBC certificate along with the hard copy of his application and had his form rejected, shared officials.

In the results of the PCS (preliminary) examination-2024 declared on February 28, 15,066 candidates were declared successful for the mains examination proposed to begin from June 29 against 947 vacant posts of different government departments. In the preliminary examination held on December 22, 2024, a total of 2,41,359 candidates had appeared as compared to 5,76,154 registered candidates.