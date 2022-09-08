U.P. plan to use drain water for irrigation
A state government spokesperson said a blueprint was being prepared for the use of drain water for irrigation. The engineers of Namami Gange had been instructed to complete the task and launch the project on the ground, he said.
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is working on an innovative plan to utilize drain water for irrigation. The plan is to benefit the farmers as well as to protect the environment with better management of drain water.
A state government spokesperson said a blueprint was being prepared for the use of drain water for irrigation. The engineers of Namami Gange had been instructed to complete the task and launch the project on the ground, he said.
Preparations were being made for the treatment of drain water released in the rivers through sewage treatment plants to make it fit for irrigation. It would protect the rivers from pollution, he said.
Recycling effluents and using drain water for irrigation not only reduced the amount of wastewater being discharged into waterways, but also brought down the demand for treated potable water, thereby cutting the cost of irrigation significantly, he said.
A five-member committee consisting of social activists as well as people residing near drains would be formed to monitor 848 drains flowing in the state. The drains would be blocked before they merged with the rivers to divert the water to the treatment plant, he said.
The Namami Gange department would monitor the operations of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) operating across the state. The department planned to carry out new experiments in the field of water conservation. The plan for monitoring Ganga through CCTV (Closed Circuit TV) cameras would be ready this month. The Namami Gange projects in Uttar Pradesh had brought about changes in the cleanliness of rivers, he said.
Jal Shakti Minister Swantantra Dev Singh said on the direction of chief minister Yogi Aditynath, the government was working on a war footing to make all the big and small rivers of the state, including the Ganga, pollution-free and clean.
Instructions had been given to prepare a plan to stop drain water from falling into rivers and use it for irrigation. Along with making the rivers clean, it would also be useful for farmers. The operation of all STPs connected with Ganga would also be monitored online, Singh said.
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics