U.P. poised to unveil 182 renewable energy projects worth over 1.30 lakh cr

Lucknow: In a likely big push to sustainable development in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government’s groundbreaking ceremony (GBC) here on Monday would unveil renewable energy projects worth more than ₹1.30 lakh crore, people in the know of things said. Of the total 182 renewable projects identified for the GBC, 42 projects worth ₹ 55,806 crore pertain to solar power. (Pic for representation)

These projects, they pointed out, accounted for over 13% of the total ₹10 lakh projects slated to be launched the same day in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“A total of 182 projects related to renewable energy, with investment of ₹130210.35 crore are ready for launch in the GBC on Monday,” a senior official of the department of alternative energy said. “Only those projects for which land has been made available and which have got the government’s nod have been selected for the groundbreaking ceremony,” he added.

Number-wise, the bio-energy segment with the renewable sector is on the top while in terms of amount the pumped storage projects lead, followed by solar projects.

Of the total 182 renewable projects identified for the GBC, 42 projects worth ₹55,806 crore pertain to solar power and131 projects worth ₹7299.35 crore to bio-energy. Eight pumped storage projects alone are worth ₹66,955 crore, the highest in the renewable sector.

One green hydrogen project worth ₹150 crore is also ready for launch at the GBC. The state’s first such project is being set up on a pilot basis in Gorakhpur by the Torrent company. It will have the capacity to produce 80 tonnes of green hydrogen per day. More such projects are lined up in the state, waiting for the launch of the Green Hydrogen Policy by the state government.

As many as six pumped storage projects will be set up in Sonbhadra alone and one each in Mirzapur and Chandauli districts. The eight pumped storage mega projects will boast a collective capacity of 13,250 megawatts.

The entities like the Greenko Group producing 3660 MW, Torrent Group producing 4150 MW, JSW neo energy 1200 MW, ACME Cleantech Solutions 1500 MW, Amunra Infratech and Agritech Pvt. Ltd producing 1620 MW and Avaada Water Battery Pvt. Ltd. producing 1120 MW, are setting up these initiatives, the first of their kind in the state.

Pumped storage is called so because it involves the process of pumping water between two reservoirs at different elevations to store and generate electricity. During periods of low electricity demand, surplus electricity from the grid is used to pump water from a lower reservoir to an upper reservoir.

It may be pointed out that MoUs surpassing Rs8.54 lakh crore were signed for a total of 535 renewable projects in the Global Investors’ Summit here in February last year. They included 154 solar projects, 344 bio-energy projects, 19 green hydrogen projects, 12 pumped storage projects and six others pertaining to wind energy, thorium-based energy and green EV charging etc.

“The remaining renewable projects will also be rolled out in due course of time after land is identified for and allotted to them,” the official said. Renewable energy, he said, had attracted the biggest chunk of investment in the state.