UP police constable shot dead by criminal during raid in Kannauj

A constable who sustained bullet injuries on Monday evening when his team came under heavy fire in a Kannauj village when they went to serve a non bailable warrant (NBW) on a history sheeter criminal died during treatment at a hospital in Kanpur on Tuesday morning, police said. The police constable died during treatment at a hospital in Kanpur. (Representative Image)

Criminal Ashok alias Munna Yadav with his family members opened fire at the police team and one bullet hit constable Sachin Rathi and,ot lodged in his abdomen after passing through the thigh.

Superintendent of police (SP), Kannauj, Anand Kumar Anand confirmed the death of the constable. He said the criminal and his son have been arrested following a shoot-out in which the father-son duo was injured. Police have found a double barrel gun, two country made pistols, some crude bombs in the house. Munna’s wife Shyama has also been taken into custody.

Ashok alias Munna Yadav has around 20 criminal cases against him with history sheet 40A in Chibramau.

Anand said the police were informed about Munna’s presence in his house. Since an NBW was pending against him, the Chibramau and Bishungarh police went to arrest him. As soon as the team reached near the house, Munna and his family members opened fire.

“Munna was helped by his wife Shyama who was providing arms and ammunition to her husband and son Tinku,” said Anand.

The criminal, the police said, was using the CCTV feed in the house to keep a check on the movement of the police team.

They tried to escape but they were cornered following a shoot-out. Both have received injuries in the leg.

The 2019 batch constable Rathi was first taken to 100-bed Chibramau hospital from where he was referred to a hospital in Kanpur where he passed away.