‘UP police kill 23 in encounters in 2026 so far’

Uttar Pradesh Police have killed 23 alleged criminals in encounters in the first five months of 2026, bringing the total number of encounter deaths in the state to 289 since the BJP government came to power in 2017 and rolled out its “zero tolerance” law-and-order policy, according to official data released on Monday. Representational image (Sourced)

Senior officials, in a press note shared by the Chief Minister’s media cell, said 34,253 alleged criminals have also been arrested in police encounters across the state since March 23, 2017.

According to official figures, UP Police conducted 17,043 encounter operations between March 2017 and 2026. During these operations, 11,834 accused sustained injuries, while 18 policemen were killed and 1,852 police personnel were injured during anti-crime action.

Officials said the encounter drive has primarily targeted organised crime syndicates, mafia networks, robbery gangs, land mafias, extortion rackets and repeat offenders operating across UP.

Meerut Zone recorded the highest encounter activity, with 4,813 police operations resulting in 97 alleged criminals killed and 8,921 accused arrested. Varanasi Zone reported 29 encounter deaths, followed by Agra Zone with 24.

Among commissionerates, Ghaziabad recorded the highest number of encounter killings at 18, followed by Lucknow Commissionerate with 12.

The latest figures come amid continuing anti-crime operations across the state. Over the weekend, coordinated police action in Rae Bareli, Unnao, Hardoi and Lakhimpur Kheri led to the arrest of several alleged robbers and snatchers after separate encounters. Police said illegal firearms, looted jewellery, stolen motorcycles, mobile phones and cash were recovered during these operations.

Senior officials said crimes against children are receiving the fastest police response in 2026 amid rising public scrutiny and demands for swift action.

In one of the recent cases, a seven-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered in Hardoi on May 5. Police launched an operation and killed the accused, identified as Mehnur, in an encounter within hours of the crime.

In Ambedkar Nagar, police shot dead an accused identified as Aamir a day after he allegedly murdered a woman and four children in a property dispute earlier this month.

Similarly, in Ghaziabad, police killed an accused named Jaseem in an encounter after he was accused of raping and murdering a four-year-old girl in April. In Chitrakoot, an accused allegedly involved in the kidnapping and murder of a 13-year-old boy for ransom was also killed in a police encounter within hours of the incident in January.

Officials said cases involving minors now trigger immediate operational action due to public reaction, media attention and pressure for a quick police response.