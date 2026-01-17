UP police make complete service records must for transfer requests

Personnel seeking transfers in the Uttar Pradesh police will now have to submit complete and updated service records before meeting senior officers, a move aimed at ending procedural delays that have stalled cases for months. Representational image (Sourced)

Director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna said the decision follows repeated instances where transfer-related files remained pending due to incomplete or outdated service details, even in cases where personnel had obtained permission to approach the headquarters.

According to an order issued on January 14, 2026, the DGP headquarters observed that several police personnel seeking transfers were appearing before senior officers without prior permission, while in many authorised cases, crucial service records were not furnished in full. This resulted in avoidable delays in decision-making by the Police Establishment Board.

“Without a clear and updated service profile, it becomes difficult to take prompt and informed decisions on transfer requests. Incomplete documentation not only delays individual cases but also affects manpower planning and law-and-order arrangements in districts,” a senior police official said.

The headquarters has directed that any permission letter issued for appearing before higher authorities must compulsorily include a complete and updated service record of the concerned personnel. The record must clearly mention current deployment details.

Details of any previous administrative or public-interest transfers, along with relevant order numbers and dates, will now have to be clearly documented. Officials said this would ensure that senior officers have all the necessary information at hand, enabling faster and more consistent decisions.

The DGP said the instructions, circulated to all senior officers across zones, ranges and districts, are aimed at reducing unnecessary footfall at police headquarters, bringing greater discipline to the transfer process, and ensuring that files do not get stalled due to procedural lapses.