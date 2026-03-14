UP Police SI exam question sparks ‘Pandit’ row

A question in the Hindi section of the Uttar Pradesh Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination triggered a controversy on Saturday after the word ‘Pandit’ appeared as one of the answer options, prompting objections from political figures and community groups and later leading to a complaint to chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The written test for sub-inspector (civil police) and equivalent posts, conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board across the state on March 14. (For Representation)

The written test for sub-inspector (civil police) and equivalent posts, conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board across the state on March 14, reportedly asked candidates to give a one-word term for “a person who changes according to circumstances”.

According to candidates, the options were ‘Pandit’ (scholar), ‘Avsarvadi’ (opportunist), ‘Nishkapat’ (innocent or sincere) and ‘Sadachari’ (virtuous). While the correct answer corresponds to “opportunist,” the presence of Pandit among the options drew criticism from some quarters.

The issue gained traction against the backdrop of the controversy surrounding the upcoming crime thriller ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’, which sparked backlash in February after critics alleged that the title portrayed the Brahmin community in a derogatory manner.

Amid the debate, BJP state office-bearer Abhijat Mishra submitted a representation to the chief minister, calling the question ‘objectionable and sensitive’. Mishra said the term ‘Pandit’ traditionally denotes a learned scholar or respected religious figure and linking it with a negative trait could hurt community sentiments.

He urged the state government to order a departmental inquiry into the committee responsible for preparing the question paper and to take strict action if any lapse is found.

Meanwhile, Shishir Chaturvedi of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha said the outfit would approach authorities to register an FIR and seek an investigation into what he described as attempts to spread hatred against the Brahmin community. He alleged the incident could be part of a conspiracy to malign the image of the Yogi Adityanath government.

The issue quickly spread among aspirants and on social media, with some calling the option a careless inclusion while others questioned the vetting process for examination papers.

Probe ordered, strict action will be taken: Dy CM Pathak

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak has said the state government has taken serious note of objections raised over the options provided in one of the questions in the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment examination.

In a post on the social media platform X, Pathak said the government strongly objects to any question that could hurt the dignity of any community or social group. He asserted that such instances are completely unacceptable.

Pathak said words or expressions that are derogatory towards any caste, community or tradition should have no place in examination papers or public institutions. He further said that instructions have been issued for an immediate inquiry into the matter and that strict action will be taken against those found responsible after the investigation.

Reiterating the state government’s position, he said the Uttar Pradesh government works on the principles of respect, equality and sensitivity towards all sections of society, adding that safeguarding the dignity of every citizen remains the government’s top priority.