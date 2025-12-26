UP Police to induct 5K more trained traffic personnel

In a major push to strengthen traffic management and road safety, the Uttar Pradesh Police will induct 5,000 additional trained traffic personnel into the force within the next three weeks. The drive will involve awareness campaigns, stricter enforcement of traffic rules and coordinated efforts by police, transport departments and other stakeholders. (For Representation)

State director general of police Rajeev Krishna said the personnel, drawn from the civil police, are currently undergoing specialised traffic training, which is scheduled to be completed by the first week of January.

This increase in the number of trained traffic cops coincides with CM Yogi Adityanath’s directive to observe road safety month across the state in January 2026, underscoring the government’s renewed focus on reducing road accidents and saving lives.

The drive will involve awareness campaigns, stricter enforcement of traffic rules and coordinated efforts by police, transport departments, health services and other stakeholders.

The DGP said the training programme has been designed to equip personnel with skills related to traffic regulation, accident prevention, and quick response and rescue operations, particularly on expressways and highways.

“After completing the training module, these cops will be deployed for various traffic-related duties with the objective of reducing fatalities and injuries by preventing accidents and ensuring swift rescue and response in case of mishaps,” he said.

The newly trained traffic personnel will also be deployed to address traffic congestion in major urban centres such as Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Ghaziabad and Noida, where rising vehicle density has posed growing challenges for traffic police.

The move is closely linked to the “Zero Fatality Plan”—a road safety initiative introduced on a pilot basis in several districts. Under the plan, accident-prone stretches or black spots are being identified, scientifically analysed and closely monitored with the aim of bringing road accident deaths down to zero.

Measures include enhanced patrolling, stricter enforcement, speed monitoring devices, improved road signage, better lighting and faster emergency response systems.

Senior police officials said districts where the “Zero Fatality Plan” has been implemented have already reported encouraging trends, including improved response times and a decline in fatal accidents on select stretches. With the addition of 5,000 trained personnel, the police plan to expand the initiative to more districts and highways.

Officials said the forthcoming road safety month will serve as a platform to intensify public outreach, promote responsible driving behaviour and review the effectiveness of ongoing road safety measures.