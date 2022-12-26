Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP policeman caught on camera demanding bribes suspended

UP policeman caught on camera demanding bribes suspended

Published on Dec 26, 2022 02:20 PM IST

In the video, constable Ayush Singh was purportedly seen demanding ₹50 from vehicles carrying goods at the Janeshwar Mishra bridge along the state border.

The police constable was demanding bribes from vehicles near the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border. (AFP file photo)
PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

A police constable caught on video purportedly demanding bribes from vehicles near the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border has been suspended, officials said here.

They said the action was taken by the superintendent of police on Sunday evening after the video clip surfaced online, they said.

"Superintendent of Police RK Nayyar has suspended constable Ayush Singh posted at Shivpur Diar police outpost under Kotwali police station. A probe by a gazetted officer has also been ordered," the police announced on Twitter.

SHO of Kotwali police station Rajiv Singh confirmed the suspension and said the probe would be conducted by the circle officer (city).

He added that the video is some days old.

In the video, constable Ayush Singh was purportedly seen demanding 50 from vehicles carrying goods at the Janeshwar Mishra bridge along the state border.

