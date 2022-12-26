UP policeman caught on camera demanding bribes suspended

A police constable caught on video purportedly demanding bribes from vehicles near the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border has been suspended, officials said here.

They said the action was taken by the superintendent of police on Sunday evening after the video clip surfaced online, they said.

"Superintendent of Police RK Nayyar has suspended constable Ayush Singh posted at Shivpur Diar police outpost under Kotwali police station. A probe by a gazetted officer has also been ordered," the police announced on Twitter.

SHO of Kotwali police station Rajiv Singh confirmed the suspension and said the probe would be conducted by the circle officer (city).

He added that the video is some days old.

In the video, constable Ayush Singh was purportedly seen demanding ₹50 from vehicles carrying goods at the Janeshwar Mishra bridge along the state border.