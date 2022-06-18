U.P.: Prayagraj’s Atala area returning to normalcy
Situation in Atala area in Sangam city seemed to be returning to normalcy as some traders opened their shops on Saturday. As a precautionary measure, security personnel are still deployed in Atala and adjoining localities. Protests after Friday namaz on June 10 had turned violent in Atala area.
Raids are also being carried out to arrest the suspects identified through photographs and those named in the FIRs registered in the wake of the violence. Atala area witnessed violence on June 10 after Friday prayers following protests over alleged insult to Prophet Mohammad by now removed BJP functionaries Nupur Sharma and Navin Jindal.
Since then, Atala has been wearing a deserted look with heavy police deployment. No traders on Shaukat Ali Road opened their shops for almost a week despite requests made by officials to help in bringing back situation to normal.
After Friday prayers passed off peacefully on June 17, some traders opened their establishments on Saturday. At least 20 shops, including a famous tea stall, a lassi shop, a bakery, an eatery, a dairy, an electronic goods shop and some grocery stores and other shops opened after over a week amidst presence of security personnel.
However, very few customers turned up at the shops and the traders were busy cleaning and reorganising their shops throughout the day. A tea stall owner Mohd Rabbani said except some policemen and a few locals none came to his stall famous for “black masala tea”.
“It may take another week for the situation to become normal as people are still scared after the violence on June 10,” he said. Meanwhile, none of the eateries and restaurants serving non-vegetarian food opened on Saturday. Their owners said their workers were mostly from outside and had fled after the violence. The eateries will be functional only after their return. However, local corporator Moinuddin Ansari said he had urged all traders and eatery owners to open their shops.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
