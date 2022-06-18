U.P.: Prayagraj’s Atala area returning to normalcy

Situation in Atala area in Sangam city seemed to be returning to normalcy as some traders opened their shops on Saturday. As a precautionary measure, security personnel are still deployed in Atala and adjoining localities. Protests after Friday namaz on June 10 had turned violent in Atala area.

Raids are also being carried out to arrest the suspects identified through photographs and those named in the FIRs registered in the wake of the violence. Atala area witnessed violence on June 10 after Friday prayers following protests over alleged insult to Prophet Mohammad by now removed BJP functionaries Nupur Sharma and Navin Jindal.

Since then, Atala has been wearing a deserted look with heavy police deployment. No traders on Shaukat Ali Road opened their shops for almost a week despite requests made by officials to help in bringing back situation to normal.

After Friday prayers passed off peacefully on June 17, some traders opened their establishments on Saturday. At least 20 shops, including a famous tea stall, a lassi shop, a bakery, an eatery, a dairy, an electronic goods shop and some grocery stores and other shops opened after over a week amidst presence of security personnel.

However, very few customers turned up at the shops and the traders were busy cleaning and reorganising their shops throughout the day. A tea stall owner Mohd Rabbani said except some policemen and a few locals none came to his stall famous for “black masala tea”.

“It may take another week for the situation to become normal as people are still scared after the violence on June 10,” he said. Meanwhile, none of the eateries and restaurants serving non-vegetarian food opened on Saturday. Their owners said their workers were mostly from outside and had fled after the violence. The eateries will be functional only after their return. However, local corporator Moinuddin Ansari said he had urged all traders and eatery owners to open their shops.