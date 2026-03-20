Mathura , President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, on Friday met Premanand ji Maharaj at his ashram Radha Keli Kunj in Mathura. UP: President Murmu meets Premanand Maharaj, prays at Neem Karoli Baba Ashram

The President listened to the sermon given by the saint, officials said.

Droupadi Murmu also offered prayers at Baba Neem Karoli Ashram in Vrindavan. She had a 'darshan' at the Lord Hanuman temple inside the ashram premises. She also offered a laddu weighing approximately 50 kg to the deity.

Twenty devotees recited Sunder Kaand during the prayers, Radha Krishan Pathak, president of Neem Karoli Baba Ashram, Vrindavan, said.

Murmu also offered prayers and performed aarti at the Samadhi of Baba Neem Karori ji Maharaj.

She meditated in solitude in the 'kutia' , where Baba Neem Karori ji Maharaj lived and meditated, and saw an exhibition on his life before leaving the ashram, Pathak said.

Later in the day, she will also visit the Udiya Baba Ashram and Davanal Kund in Vrindavan. The President will also inaugurate the new Oncology Block of Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram at Vrindavan and visit Vatsalya Gram.

On March 21, President Murmu is scheduled for a 'darshan' and participation in an 'aarti' at Danghati Mandir in Govardhan. She will also undertake Govardhan Parikrama.

The President reached Mathura on Thursday evening. Governor Anandiben Patel, UP ministers and senior officials welcomed her when she landed at the Cantt helipad.

She first had a 'darshan' at the ISKCON temple in Vrindavan and later participated in an 'aarti'. The President also visited Prem Mandir and saw one of the major attractions of the temple, the laser show, on the first day of her visit.

Later, she went to seek blessings at the Radha Krishna temple. She worshipped the deity according to rituals and performed evening 'aarti'.

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