UP reports 115 fresh cases, one death
Uttar Pradesh reported 115 fresh Covid cases, 20 fewer that Sunday’s 135, on Monday taking the total number of active cases under treatment to 695. One death also was reported from Baghpat.
“In the past 24 hours, 29 patients recovered and till now 20,47,540 patients have recovered,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, UP, in a press statement.
The state has tested a total 10,99,24,512 Covid samples till now. So far, UP has reported 20,71,736 Covid cases and 23,501 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020. Majority of active cases are in home isolation.
Among the fresh cases, highest 65 were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 20 from Ghaziabad and 17 from Lucknow. “The recovery rate in the state is 98.83%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.
Keeping in view the rise in number of cases Lucknow health department has decided to increase testing/screening of passengers coming from NCR region.
“Teams will be deployed from tomorrow (Tuesday) at toll plazas, railway stations and airport to screen passengers. Sampling will also be done at these places with rapid antigen kits,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer, Lucknow.
Experts said since majority of new cases are being reported from districts in NCR region, families should ensure if they have guests, particularly from that region, are screened for any symptoms of Covid.
“Staying alert will help diagnose Covid early which is important for speedy recovery,” said Dr Samir Mishra, senior faculty, King George’s Medical University.
-
Mumbai University councils nominate IIT-BHU director for VC search committee
Mumbai: A joint meeting of the academic and management councils of the University of Mumbai on Monday met with one agenda—to nominate a name for the search committee that will finalise the names of the next vice chancellor for the varsity. By the end of the meeting, the councils zeroed in on Pramod Kumar Jain, director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-BHU), Varanasi, as the first name for the said committee.
-
Punjab to cover all police stations with CCTV cameras by November
The Punjab Police have told the high court that it will cover all portions of each police station with closed-circuit television cameras by November 17. Punjab director general of police VK Bhawra in an affidavit said that in 454 police stations, including CIA offices, CCTV surveillance would go live by November 17, while coverage in 153 police posts would be ensured by July 2.
-
38-yr-old woman defies age, arthritis and apprehension for Antarctica expedition
Here is a Karnataka braveheart who has made Deep J Contractor's way to Antarctica. At the age of 38, Deep J Contractor conquered Antarctica as part of the 2041 Climate Force Antarctica 2022 expedition. Now I feel very good, I can motivate a lot of young women to take up something like this. I met various kinds of people there, including students and even a 67 years old man. Just going to Antarctica did not excite me!
-
Trouble brews for BJP MLA Ganesh Naik over rape case
Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ganesh Naik is in trouble after a rape case was registered against him following a complaint filed by a woman who claimed to have been in a live-in relationship with him for the past 27 years. The Nerul police has registered a case under section 376 (2)(N) on Saturday after the woman alleged that between April 2010 and September 2017 he had raped her.
-
Murderer absconding for 21 years arrested from Oshiwara
Mumbai: Mumbai police has arrested a murder convict who was absconding for over two decades after being released from jail on parole. The convict, Suleman Usman Chauhan, had changed his identity and was living in the Oshaiwara area of Andheri west for the last six years. In 2014, jail authorities declared him absconding and registered a case against him. Chauhan, who remarried in between, had been living in Millat Nagar since 2016.
