UP: Revamp gives Bharatendu Natya Akademi a new avatar, opening on April 3

After undergoing a renovation, Bharatendu Natya Akademi (BNA) is all set to open in a whole new avatar next month. Confirming it, Rati Shankar Tripathi, chairman, BNA, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely inaugurate the renovated building on April 3. The auditoriums have been renovated with a state-of-the-art sound and visual system, a cyclorama screen in both auditoriums allowing the viewing of 4K quality videos. (Sourced)

The ₹22 crore renovation work began in 2024. The institute now has the Padma Shri Raj Bisara Thrust Auditorium, the BM Shah Auditorium, modern classrooms and a modular canteen. Many stalwarts, including Prof Raj Bisaria, actors Anupam Kher Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anupam Shyam besides theatre artiste Nalneesh Neel have been associated with the BNA.

“With the inauguration will begin the BNA’s golden jubilee celebrations which could not start in July last year due to the unavailability of the auditoriums. The celebrations will include an 8-day drama festival in which 15 plays invited from across the country will be staged,” Tripathi said.

The drama festival will begin with the play ‘Purnaavatar’ by Kshitij Theatre Group. The festival will also feature the staging of two other plays: ‘Ab Na Banegi Dehri’ and ‘Nirman Se Nirvan Tak: Buddha’. Additionally, veteran theatre artiste Anil Rastogi’s play ‘Daddy’ will also be staged. The festival will conclude with a performance by singer Malini Awasthi, he added.

“The auditoriums have been renovated with a state-of-the-art sound and visual system, a cyclorama screen in both auditoriums allowing the viewing of 4K quality videos, and echo-proofing wooden flooring to curb echo, said Lavkush Verma, resident engineer of the executing agency.

“Smart lighting has been installed in the entire building allowing warm white and natural light, along with special warm and white floodlights for the dome and white floodlights for the building. The building also has the latest model patch panels installed for lighting to add to the visual appeal. Lights have also been installed on the stairs for ease of movement,” he added.

He further said that for the first time, smoke detectors and a modern sprinkler system have been installed, which will automatically spray water in case of fire. “The auditoriums also have adjustable chairs which will add to the comfort of the audience. In the BM Shah auditorium, the seats can be adjusted back and in the Raj Bisaria Thrust Theatre the seats can be moved front and back. The stage also has sliding and movable wings for ease of theatre artistes,” Verma said.

The classrooms in the academy have been designed in a stepped (tiered) format, featuring wooden flooring and a separate stage for the teacher. Two new modular canteens have also come up at the BNA.