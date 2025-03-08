Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

U.P. Shia, Sunni Waqf Boards get full-time CEOs

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 08, 2025 08:07 PM IST

Until now, Aziz Ahmed had been handling the responsibilities of CEO for both Waqf Boards following his appointment in June 2024 as per high court directives.

The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed full-time chief executive officers (CEOs) for the Sunni and Shia Central Waqf Boards. According to the orders issued on Friday, Monis Ali Siddiqui will serve as the CEO of the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, while Zeeshan Rizvi has been named the CEO of the UP Shia Central Waqf Board.

The appointments were confirmed through an order by additional chief secretary, minority welfare and waqf department, Monika S Garg. (Sourced)
The appointments were confirmed through an order by additional chief secretary, minority welfare and waqf department, Monika S Garg. (Sourced)

The appointments were confirmed through an order by additional chief secretary, minority welfare and waqf department, Monika S Garg. Zeeshan Rizvi previously held the position of CEO in the Shia Waqf Board, whereas Monis Ali Siddiqui is currently the finance controller of cooperative societies in Lucknow.

Until now, Aziz Ahmed had been handling the responsibilities of CEO for both Waqf Boards following his appointment in June 2024 as per high court directives. Earlier, both the Waqf Boards operated without a CEO for many years. After the Sunni Waqf Board, the term of the Shia Waqf Board also ended. However, elections for the board’s formation had not taken place, delaying the appointment of new CEOs.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On