U.P. Shia, Sunni Waqf Boards get full-time CEOs

The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed full-time chief executive officers (CEOs) for the Sunni and Shia Central Waqf Boards. According to the orders issued on Friday, Monis Ali Siddiqui will serve as the CEO of the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, while Zeeshan Rizvi has been named the CEO of the UP Shia Central Waqf Board. The appointments were confirmed through an order by additional chief secretary, minority welfare and waqf department, Monika S Garg. (Sourced)

Zeeshan Rizvi previously held the position of CEO in the Shia Waqf Board, whereas Monis Ali Siddiqui is currently the finance controller of cooperative societies in Lucknow.

Until now, Aziz Ahmed had been handling the responsibilities of CEO for both Waqf Boards following his appointment in June 2024 as per high court directives. Earlier, both the Waqf Boards operated without a CEO for many years. After the Sunni Waqf Board, the term of the Shia Waqf Board also ended. However, elections for the board’s formation had not taken place, delaying the appointment of new CEOs.