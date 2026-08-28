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Raksha Bandhan 2026: Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut and others share Rakhi moments

As Raksha Bandhan brings families together, Bollywood stars share glimpses of their celebrations with their siblings.

Updated on: Aug 28, 2026, 15:33:48 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Raksha Bandhan saw Bollywood stars turn the spotlight on their siblings, with heartfelt posts, family moments and plenty of love making their way to social media.

Following the ad controversy, Kriti Sanon and Kangana Ranaut shared pictures from their Raksha Bandhan celebrations
Following the ad controversy, Kriti Sanon and Kangana Ranaut shared pictures from their Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Here's a dekko.

Following the controversy of the Rakhi ad, actor Kriti Sanon celebrated the festival with her sister actor-entrepreneur Nupur Sanon by “focusing on what really matters”.

Actor Kangana Ranaut celebrated the festival with her brother Akshit and sister Rangoli.

Actor Vivek Oberoi celebrated the sacred bond of siblings this Raksha Bandhan with his sister Meghna Oberoi.

Actor Preity Zinta marked Raksha Bandhan with a sweet shoutout to her “partners in crime”. She shared a picture of herself tying rakhi to her brother Manish Zinta, along with a throwback featuring Manish and Deepankar.

Actor Jackky Bhagnani celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sister producer Deepshikha Deshmukh whom he lovingly called his “first baby”.

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Home/Htcity/Cinema/Raksha Bandhan 2026: Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut And Others Share Rakhi Moments
Home/Htcity/Cinema/Raksha Bandhan 2026: Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut And Others Share Rakhi Moments
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