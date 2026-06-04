UP targets 35% reduction in NCR air pollution this year

Uttar Pradesh has set a target of reducing air pollution levels in the National Capital Region (NCR) by 30-35% during 2026, chief secretary SP Goyal said while chairing a high-level review meeting on air quality improvement here on Wednesday. UP chief secretary SP Goyal. (File)

Reviewing measures taken by various departments, Goyal directed officials to ensure coordinated action on key pollution sources, including vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, road dust, construction and demolition waste, green cover expansion and stubble management.

He announced that the state will implement a “No PUCC, No Fuel” policy from October 1, 2026, under which fuel will not be supplied to vehicles lacking valid Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCCs). Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras will be installed at 1,041 petrol pumps across NCR districts to enforce the measure.

The meeting was informed that around 26.19 lakh end-of-life vehicles have been identified in NCR districts, with over 37,000 scrapped between January and April this year. The state is also promoting BS-VI, CNG and electric vehicles, besides targeting operation of 975 e-buses in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Meerut.

Officials said 43 continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations are planned in NCR-UP, of which 25 are operational. The remaining 18 stations are expected to be commissioned by October 2026. Steps to curb industrial emissions, manage construction waste and strengthen mechanised road cleaning were also reviewed during the meeting.