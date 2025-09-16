UP to dispose of over 12 lakh traffic challans pending in courts

The Uttar Pradesh transport department has announced a major relief for vehicle owners by statutorily disposing of lakhs of e-challans issued between 2017 and 2021 that were pending in courts. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The move, according to transport commissioner Brajesh Narain Singh, follows Section 9(2) of the Uttar Pradesh Criminal Law (Composition of Offences and Abatement of Trials) (Amendment) Act, 1979, as amended by U.P. Act No. 4 of 2023, and directions of the Allahabad high court.

“The decision was taken in compliance with the directive of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation of the Vidhan Sabha (dated August 29, 2025), which had asked the department to act within a week,” he said.

What it means for vehicle owners

Challans that were actually pending before courts up to December 31, 2021 now stand abated by operation of law. On the transport portal, these will appear as “Disposed–Abated (UP Act 4/2023, S.9)”. Service-related holds like fitness, permit, transfer and HSRP will be removed within a month, though back-end records will remain preserved.

Challans dated January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2021 that were never sent to court and have become time-barred under Section 514 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (formerly CrPC 468) are being closed administratively. These will be marked as “Closed – Time-Bar (BSS §514 / CMVR 167 – Non-Tax)” on the portal. No refund or reopening right will apply.

Tax recovery challans are excluded from this relief. Proceedings under Section 22 of the U.P. Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1997 will continue, and related service blocks will not be lifted.

Serious offences, IPC-mixed cases and accident-related challans will also follow the normal legal process.

Between 2017 and 2021, a total of 30.52 lakh e-challans were issued. Of these, 17.59 lakh have already been disposed of, while 12.93 lakh are pending. About 14.86 lakh were sent to court, of which 10.84 lakh are still pending, while 2.39 lakh challans never went to court but remain office-pending. All such cases will now be digitally disposed within 30 days, with weekly dashboards monitoring progress.

Vehicle owners have been advised to check their challan status on the e-challan or transport portal after one month. They may also contact helpline 149 or their respective RTO/ARTO offices for assistance.

Commissioner’s message

Calling the step “a commitment to lawful, citizen-centric and transparent administration,” Singh said officers must ensure 100% compliance within the set timelines.

“The order ensures relief for citizens as it will end undue burden on their services, reduces court cases, follows the law, keeps records clean, avoids contempt of court and does not impact government tax recovery.