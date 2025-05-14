UP to face heat wave-like conditions at some places: Met

Isolated parts of East and West UP will face heatwave-like conditions with no respite in sight for the next 72 hours. Day temperature is likely to increase by 2 to 3°C during the next three days and a gradual fall thereafter. Minimum temperature is likely to have no big change in the next five days, the weatherman said. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The forecast for Lucknow is clear sky, maximum and minimum temperature will be around 43 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. On Wednesday, day and night temperatures in Lucknow were 40.9 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Met department has issued warning of heatwave-like conditions at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh. Varanasi BHU was hottest in the state at 43 degrees Celsius, 2.7 degrees Celsius above normal. Jhansi was 42.7, Kanpur (IAF) 42.6, Prayagraj and Ghazipur 42.5, Varanasi (airport) and Sultanpur 42.1, Gorakhpur, Ballia, Orai and Churk all recorded 42 degrees Celsius, respectively.

During the last 24 hours, very light to light rain/thundershowers were recorded at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh and dry weather was observed over eastern Uttar Pradesh. Gusty winds were also observed at isolated places over both the meteorological divisions of UP.

During the last 24 hours, night temperatures increased appreciably in Prayagraj division of the state, decreased appreciably in Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Mathura and remained normal (minus 1.5 degree Celsius to 1.5 degree Celsius) in remaining divisions. Night temperatures were above normal (+1.6 degree Celsius to +3 degree Celsius) in Varanasi, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Bareilly Badaun, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur of the state and normal (minus 1.5 degree Celsius to +1.5 degree Celsius) in remaining divisions.

The lowest minimum temperature of 22.1°C in the state was recorded in Meerut.