U.P. to get four new Doppler weather radars, MoU inked

With a view to minimising the impact of disasters on life and property, the Uttar Pradesh relief commissioner office on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Delhi to install four Doppler radars for disaster monitoring in Uttar Pradesh. Signing of an MoU between IMD and UP relief commissioner in New Delhi for setting up of 4 Doppler radars in Uttar Pradesh (Sourced)

The Doppler radars will provide accurate information about upcoming natural disasters in the state, enabling the government to issue timely alerts and facilitate effective disaster management measures.

Principal secretary, revenue, P Guruprasad said, “Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is spearheading crucial initiatives to mitigate the impact of natural disasters in the state. Under his guidance, an MoU has been inked to install Doppler radars in the disaster-prone districts.”

State relief commissioner GS Naveen Kumar said, “To provide timely alerts to the state’s residents regarding weather conditions such as floods, lightning and heavy rainfall, an agreement has been signed with the India Meteorological Department to install Doppler radars.”

“Till now, the state had only one Doppler radar. With the installation of four more, the total number of radars in the state will be five,” he added.

Mritunjay Mahapatra, director general, IMD, said, “ in view of Uttar Pradesh’s expansive size and susceptibility to heavy rainfall, lightning, hailstorms and hurricanes, the deployment of four Doppler radars will be instrumental in managing these situations effectively.”

He praised the efforts of the Yogi government and the department, stating that this step demonstrates the government’s sensitivity towards handling disasters. The IMD director general and the UP relief commissioner GS Naveen Kumar were present during the signing of the MoU.