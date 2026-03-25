UP to hike prize money for Laxman, Rani Laxmi Bai awards to ₹10 lakh: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced a threefold hike in cash awards under the state’s prestigious Laxman and Rani Laxmi Bai Awards, raising them to ₹10 lakh from next year. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath doing the honours at a ceremony in Lok Bhawan on Tuesday. (Sourced)

He said he would ask the sports department to send a proposal at the earliest so the revised scheme could be implemented in time. At present, the awards carry a cash prize of ₹3.11 lakh.

“I take this opportunity to announce that the state government will raise the cash awards with state awards to ₹10 lakh from next year, and will ask the authorities concerned to bring a proposal to this effect so that the scheme can be implemented in time,” the chief minister said while distributing the Laxman and Rani Laxmi Bai awards to nine athletes, including three in the para sports category, at a ceremony in Lok Bhawan on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Adityanath also handed over appointment letters to six athletes who won medals at the Paralympics and Asian Games. Cricketer Rinku Singh, an Asian Games gold medallist, was appointed regional sports officer, while Olympic hockey bronze medallist Raj Kumar Pal was appointed deputy superintendent of police (DSP), along with Paralympian Praveen Kumar.

Paralympians Ajeet Singh and Simran were appointed zila panchayat raj adhikaris in the panchayati raj department, while Preeti Pal, a bronze medallist at the Paris Paralympics, was appointed block development officer in the rural development department.

Nine athletes — Uttam Singh (hockey), Abhijeet Kumar (gymnastics), Jonty Kumar (wrestling), Prachi (athletics), Tanya Chaudhary (athletics), Vantika Agarwal (chess), Yash Kumar (para canoeing), Praveen Kumar (para athletics) and Pragati Kesarwani (para table tennis) — received a citation, a statue of Laxman and Rani Laxmi Bai, and ₹3.11 lakh in cash.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath said, “PM’s vision has given a new direction to the sports culture in the country and the state government is also putting its best foot forward for the welfare of the athletes in the state.”

Highlighting Meerut’s sports industry, he said the country’s first sports university, named after hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand, would be dedicated to the nation soon.

“Sports curriculum in India’s first-ever sports university in Meerut has already begun and the state government will dedicate this to the nation in May-June. We have also taken many initiatives for the development of sports and sportspersons in the state, and I would like to see UP making an important contribution when the country hosts the 2030 Commonwealth Games as well as its maiden Olympics in 2036,” Adityanath said.

“Rani Laxmibai award is a symbol of woman’s dignity, self-respect and woman’s brilliance. In the 1857 battle of independence, she succeeded in liberating Jhansi from slavery. At the age of 26, Rani Laxmibai shook the foreign government. This is the reason she is an Indian woman, a symbol of self-reliance, courage and leadership,” he added.

He also emphasised the role of youth in nation-building. “When the youth power moves forward, it is not only a symbol of governance, but also an important pillar of the nation’s bright future,” the chief minister said.

“I am happy to say that in the last nine years, our government has provided sportspersons with various kinds of rewards and incentives. This amount is not in lakhs, but has crossed ₹200 crore,” he added.