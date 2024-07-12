U.P. to launch A-HELP programme to boost livestock dev, rural livelihood

In a significant move to boost livestock development and enhance rural livelihood in Uttar Pradesh, the state government is set to launch the Accredited Agent for Health and Extension of Livestock Production (A-HELP) programme for the first time in the state. This initiative will be spearheaded by the UP State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM) in collaboration with the animal husbandry department. For Representation Only (AFP File)

Scheduled for implementation during the financial year 2024-25, the A-HELP programme, run by the government of India, will initially cover 50 development blocks across 25 districts in the state.

The state government plans to train 2,000 Pashu Sakhis as A-HELP agents during the current financial year. Over the next two years, this number is expected to increase to 10,000 agents, significantly enhancing the program’s outreach and impact. A key objective of the A-HELP programme is to boost the income of Pashu Sakhis, potentially raising their annual earnings to up to ₹60,000.

The A-HELP cadre will coordinate with government veterinary hospitals to ensure the prompt delivery of essential veterinary services, such as ethno-vet practices, preventive management of animal diseases, timely vaccinations, deworming medications, artificial insemination, animal insurance, and more, at the village level.