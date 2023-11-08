U.P. to launch BTech course for working professionals in upcoming session

Uttar Pradesh technical education minister Ashish Patel on Tuesday announced that the state government will introduce a BTech course for working professionals starting from the upcoming session. Now, individuals can obtain a BTech degree while continuing to work. At an IET event, tablets were distributed to 613 students (HT Photo)

The minister made this announcement during an event held at the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) in Lucknow, where 613 students received tablets. He emphasised the government’s efforts to enhance the placement opportunities for IET, Lucknow students, comparing them favorably to those at IITs. Patel also assured the government’s cooperation, along with the administration and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam University, in the development of IET, Lucknow.

Patel highlighted the rapid progress of the new India and urged students at the institute to prepare themselves to contribute to this development. He also mentioned that AKTU and the technical education department are working on a plan for industry visits for the students, with these visits set to commence soon.

Institute director Prof Vineet Kansal shared that, as part of the popular state government initiative, Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme, tablets are being distributed to 613 students who graduated from the institute in 2023.

Kansal also informed that 17 alumni from the institute, currently working at ISRO, were honored. To empower female students and provide technical and managerial support to women in self-help groups, the institute is inaugurating a Women Entrepreneurship Cell.

Furthermore, an MOU is being finalised with STPI (Software Technology Parks of India) under the ministry of electronics and information technology, government of India, to promote innovation and incubation.

Present at the event were M. Devraj, principal secretary for technical education, and Prof JP Pandey, vice-chancellor of AKTU, Lucknow. The program was attended by Prof DS Yadav, dean alumni of the institute, along with Prof Subodh Bairia, Prof Sita Lakshmi, Pradeep Bajpai and various deans, teachers, officers, employees, as well as approximately 850 students.

GUVI collaborates with AKTU to elevate technical learning and skill development

Lucknow: In a move to deliver transformative educational programs to its faculty members and students, HCL Group’s EdTech company, GUVI, which is incubated by IIT-M and IIM-A, has entered into a strategic partnership with Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU). This partnership aims to enhance technical education and align it with the evolving needs of the tech industry.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between GUVI and the university during the Training and Placement Officers meeting at the AKTU Lucknow campus. The signing took place in the presence of Ashish Singh Patel, the technical education minister; M. Devraj, principal secretary of the technical education department; Prof J.P. Pandey, vice-chancellor of AKTU; and Arun Prakash, the founder and CEO of GUVI. The event was attended by more than 300 training and placement officers from educational institutions across the state.

