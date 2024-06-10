U.P. to stay on the boil till monsoon steps in: IMD

Most parts of Uttar Pradesh will experience blistering heat till June 14 as the IMD has issued a red alert for a heatwave over places over East and West UP. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The first monsoon showers in the state are expected around June 20, the weatherman said.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

The weather will most likely be dry. Strong surface wind speed (25-35 kmph) is very likely over the area. Prayagraj remained the hottest city in country for the third consecutive day as maximum temperature rose to 46.3 degrees Celsius, which is 6.3 degrees above normal. This is the 10th consecutive day that a UP city emerged as the hottest in the country.

Varanasi (airport) sizzled at 45.3 degrees and Kanpur (IAF) 45.2.

The highest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 32.5 °C in Jhansi and the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 23.0 °C in Najibabad.

In the last 24 hours, night temperatures fell significantly in Kanpur and Agra divisions of the state and there was no major change in the remaining divisions. Night temperatures were appreciably above normal (+3.1 °C to +5.0 °C) in Jhansi division and below normal (-1.5 °C to -3.1 °C) in Ayodhya division and normal (-1.5 °C to +1.5 °C) in remaining divisions.

The day temperature in Lucknow on Monday was 43.8 degrees Celsius, 4.5 degrees above normal and the night temperature was 26.2 degrees Celsius. The forecast for the state capital is clear sky and surface wind speed (20-30 Kmph) over the area. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 45 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, blistering heat coupled with frequent power cuts made life tough for the people of Lucknow. Homemaker, Meeta Puri, 54, said that her business is constantly going down because of the frequent power cuts, as machines and electronics stop working midway and all the preparations done go to waste.

Veena and Ashok Kumar, an elderly couple living on Faizabad Road, talk about how they rely on water and electricity supply but when there is no power, they can’t even fulfil their basic needs.

Ruchi Gambhir, 52, a homemaker, talks about how the constant power cuts are ruining the food in the refrigerator and how big of a financial strain it is on them.