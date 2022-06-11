U.P.: Wildlife rescue centre in Hastinapur forest area soon
A wildlife rescue centre for districts of western U.P. will be established in Hastinapur forest area. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stones of four wildlife rescue centres in the state during a meeting of Uttar Pradesh State Wildlife Board in Lucknow on Friday.
These wildlife rescue centres will be set up in Hastinapur (Meerut), Gopalpur (Pilibhit Tiger Reserve), Bahilpurva (Chitrakoot forest division) and Madhavaliya (Maharajganj). Divisional forest officer (DFO), Meerut, Rajesh Kumar said it was a long pending demand in the wake of growing incidents of man-animal conflicts. He further said the detailed project report for rescue centre in Hastinapur had been prepared and initial budget of ₹4.95 crore released for all four centres to start work.
Kumar hoped the wildlife rescue centre in Hastinapur would begin functioning in the next two years. He said cases of man-animal conflicts, especially conflicts with leopards, had become frequent. “Angry people attack animals and it becomes difficult to rescue the animal without having trained staff and equipment,” he said.
The DFO further said the rescue centre would have a trained staff, a doctor and the required equipment. As per him, presently they shifted rescued animals in zoos of Kanpur, Lucknow and Gorakhpur.
“A rescue centre in Hastinapur will cater to the requirements of many districts of western UP where incidents of man-animal conflicts are on the rise,” Kumar added. The DFO said a company had already been shortlisted for the construction of the rescue centre and that the work would begin soon.
Hastinapur wildlife sanctuary is spread in five districts of western UP. In absence of a clear demarcation, people are doing farming in it. Their presence close to the sanctuary has resulted in frequent conflict with leopards and other wild animals.
