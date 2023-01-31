UP woman forces nephew for marriage; takes this step to sabotage his wedding

A 60-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur has been booked for allegedly forging a marriage document involving his 42-year-old nephew. A total of four people have been booked after it was revealed that the conspiracy was hatched for property issues.

The elderly widow named Shabana was pressurising to marry Asif, a textile trader, who is of almost the same age as her children. According to the police, he had turned down the proposal saying he cannot marry his aunt.

Asif's advocate told PTI his client's marriage was fixed for December 28 last year and invites had been sent out. To sabotage the marriage, Shabana allegedly got a fake 'Nikahnama' and sent it to Asif's would be in-laws. As a result, his marriage was called off.

Police have registered a case against Shabana, her sons Danish and Asrab, and her daughter Ruhi.

As per reports, the fake ‘Nikahnama’ to cancel the marriage was sent through a mobile phone on December 22. The accused woman’s husband died a few years ago. She has two sons and two daughters, all of whom are married. It has also been alleged that she, along with her children, entered the home of Asif’s would-be-in-laws to threaten them.

