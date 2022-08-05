U.P.: Woman with two minor sons jumps before moving train in Lucknow, all dead

A 36-year-old woman along with her two minor sons aged 8 and 2.5 years respectively jumped in front of moving train near Fatima hospital crossing here and died on Friday morning, police said.

As per the police, the woman and her younger son died on the spot while the elder son succumbed to his injuries at the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University. The police said the bodies had been sent for post-mortem examination and the family of the deceased had been informed about the tragedy.

The woman (now deceased) was carrying the younger son in her lap while the elder son was holding her hand. Eyewitnesses said the woman waited as the barricade at the railway crossing was closed for train movement. Suddenly the woman hurriedly tried to cross the railway track after waiting for some time but in the meantime the train arrived and hit them.