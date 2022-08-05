U.P.: Woman with two minor sons jumps before moving train in Lucknow, all dead
A 36-year-old woman along with her two minor sons aged 8 and 2.5 years respectively jumped in front of moving train near Fatima hospital crossing here and died on Friday morning, police said.
As per the police, the woman and her younger son died on the spot while the elder son succumbed to his injuries at the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University. The police said the bodies had been sent for post-mortem examination and the family of the deceased had been informed about the tragedy.
The woman (now deceased) was carrying the younger son in her lap while the elder son was holding her hand. Eyewitnesses said the woman waited as the barricade at the railway crossing was closed for train movement. Suddenly the woman hurriedly tried to cross the railway track after waiting for some time but in the meantime the train arrived and hit them.
-
Experts to deliberate on latest tech in road construction at Indian Roads Congress in Lucknow
Around 3000 engineers from across the world are likely to attend the 81st annual session of the Indian Roads Congress to be held in Lucknow from October 8 to 11 and discuss latest technologies in road construction. The Indian Roads Congress is the apex body of highway engineers in the country. According to officials, experts from America, Middle East, Singapore as well as from all states of the country are expected to participate.
-
Thane policewoman wins 2 silver, 1 bronze in Azerbaijan
A Sheetal Mallikarjun Kharatmal from the Thane Rural police department, woman Police Naik, won two silver and one bronze medals in the International Belt and Mask Wrestling Championship held in Azerbaijan. She won bronze in the International Belt Wrestling and silver in Mask Wrestling Championship that was held from July 28 to August 3 in Baku, Azerbaijan. She competed with participants from 42 different countries. Kharatmal was selected in the 55kg category amongst 13 players.
-
“Prabhat Pheri” organised by Department of Posts to sensitize public about ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
In an effort to sensitise people about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the Department of Posts took out a “Prabhat Pheri” in Varanasi on Friday. Postmaster General of Varanasi region Krishna Kumar Yadav flagged off the Prabhat Pheri from the Head Post Office, Varanasi at Visheshwarganj and culminated at Namo Ghat (Khidikiya Ghat) on the banks of Ganga. Yadav said the department was playing a vital role in the campaign under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.
-
Sanjay Pandey’s favourite police officer taken off cases against Rashmi Shukla
Former city police commissioner Sanjay Pandey's favourite officer Sanjay Mohite, who handled some high-profile cases like the ones against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla and the independent MP Mohan Delkar suicide case, has been shunted out of Colaba police station. Police inspector Mohite has now been posted to the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police. Pandey is currently in judicial custody in the National Stock Exchange phone-tapping case.
-
Pvt blood bank in Bihar may lose licence for ‘role in interstate blood smuggling’
The Bihar drug administration Friday initiated proceedings to cancel the licence of a private blood centre in state capital Patna for its alleged role in interstate smuggling of human blood, officials familiar with the development said. On Friday, the state drug controller issued a show-cause notice, giving the Niveda Blood Centre, where the laboratory technician used to work earlier, time till Monday to reply to the charges of violation of blood safety rules.
