U.P.: Youth held with drugs worth 50 lakh near Indo-Nepal border

ByHT Correspondent, Bahraich
Feb 09, 2025 08:52 PM IST

The arrested youth was identified as Vijay Kewat, 20, of Ghasiyaran locality under Rupaidiha police station of U.P.’s Bahraich district

A joint team of police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)’s 42nd battalion arrested a youth with smack worth 50 lakh near the Indo-Nepal border on Saturday night, said a police official on Sunday.

The arrest was a part of an ongoing crackdown on criminals and drug peddlers along the Indo-Nepal border. (For Representation)
The arrest was a part of an ongoing crackdown on criminals and drug peddlers along the Indo-Nepal border. (For Representation)

The arrested youth was identified as Vijay Kewat, 20, of Ghasiyaran locality under Rupaidiha police station of U.P.’s Bahraich district, he added.

Circle officer, Kaiserganj, Ravi Khokhar said the arrest was a part of an ongoing crackdown on criminals and drug peddlers along the border.

A case was registered against the accused under Section 8/21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the cop said. SHO, Rupaidiha police station, Daddan Singh said the accused was produced before the court and later sent to jail.

