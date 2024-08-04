 UPERC to discuss tariff revision in SAC meeting - Hindustan Times
Monday, Aug 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
UPERC to discuss tariff revision in SAC meeting

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 05, 2024 05:02 AM IST

SAC member Avdhesh Kumar Verma representing consumers said he would make every effort to get the tariff reduced in light of the ₹33,122 crore dues from the electricity companies

Having concluded public hearings on discoms’ annual revenue requirement (ARR), the U.P. Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) will be holding an important meeting of its state advisory committee (SAC) here on Monday to finalise the electricity rates for 2024-25.

SAC meeting will be held on August 5. (For Representation)
“In this meeting, all aspects of the electricity rates will be discussed and tariff order will be issued accordingly keeping in view the suggestions and objections received in public hearings,” a UPERC official said.

While the state’s electricity companies want a tariff increase through UPERC, based on their revenue gap of 11,203 crore, SAC member Avdhesh Kumar Verma representing consumers said he would make every effort to get the tariff reduced in light of the 33,122 crore dues from the electricity companies.

“UPERC should decrease the existing tariff because discoms have overcharged consumers in the past by getting tariff hikes that were higher than their revenue requirement,” he said.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 05, 2024
