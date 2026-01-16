UP gov clears ₹73 cr link road for Naimish Nagar housing scheme in Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved a new link road connecting IIM Road to Raitha Road to improve access to the Lucknow Development Authority’s upcoming Naimish Nagar housing scheme in Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT), officials said on Thursday. The approved road project involves an estimated cost of around ₹73 crore. The approved road project involves an estimated cost of around ₹73 crore. (Sourced)

In December, Hindustan Times had reported on the proposal to link the Naimish Nagar scheme with the green corridor through a dedicated road. With the state government’s clearance, the project has now moved beyond the planning stage.

According to LDA officials, the proposed road will be around 8.8 km long. About 2 km of the stretch will be constructed on an embankment with a width of nearly 14 metres, while the remaining section will be a standard road measuring around 7 metres in width.

Officials said the tender process is yet to begin. Once tenders are issued and construction starts, the project is expected to be completed within two years.

The link road is expected to support the Naimish Nagar housing scheme, which is spread over 1,084 hectares across 18 villages under BKT tehsil. The township is being developed at an estimated cost of ₹4,785 crore and is planned to house nearly two lakh people.

Officials said the improved connectivity through the green corridor link is expected to support economic activity in the northern parts of the city, including growth in industry, logistics, healthcare and education.