News / Cities / Lucknow / U.P-IDinsight MoU to help govt achieve development goals

U.P-IDinsight MoU to help govt achieve development goals

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 13, 2024 08:22 PM IST

GoUP, Veddis Foundation sign MoU with IDinsight for economic growth assistance. Data-driven approach to optimize budget and drive socio-economic growth in Uttar Pradesh.

The government of Uttar Pradesh (GoUP), supported by the Veddis Foundation, signed an MoU with IDinsight for technical and analytical assistance in key priority areas related to economic growth, on Wednesday. It is hoped that this will aid the government achieve the development goals of the state, a government spokesman said.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

The MoU was signed in the presence of chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and several other senior officials.



“The U.P. government aims to use a systematic, data-driven approach to maximise the effectiveness of its annual budget of over 6.9 lakh crore and drive the state’s socio-economic growth. It intends to leverage data-driven governance, enhance state capacities, and have an outcomes-based approach,” he pointed out.

“IDinsight has been selected as the partner to execute this vision. IDinsight is a global advisory, data analytics, and research organisation that supports governments to use data and evidence to make a significant difference to the lives of citizens and the economy,” the spokesman added.

Veddis Foundation, with its focus on governance, technology, and data as a tool for decision-making, is supporting the state government reach its aspirational goal.

Announcing the partnership, the chief secretary said, “Uttar Pradesh has laid the groundwork for a significant upward trajectory in the growth of all sectors. We need to strive for global and national best practices to achieve the development goals of the state, and we welcome this support to augment our efforts.”

