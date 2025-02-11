UPPCL employees’ body seeks white paper on Agra, Noida power privatisation

The Uttar Pradesh Vidyut Karmchari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti on Tuesday called for a white paper on the privatisation of power distribution in Agra and Greater Noida before any further steps are taken. The employees’ body argued that privatisation has been a failure nationwide and has adversely impacted U.P. Samiti convenor also raised concerns about Greater Noida’s privatisation deal, which began in 1993. (Sourced)

Shailendra Dubey, Samiti convenor, pointed to financial losses, stating that in 2023-24, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) purchased electricity at ₹5.55 per unit but sold it to Agra’s private distributor, Torrent Power, at ₹4.36 per unit—resulting in a ₹275 crore loss that year alone.

“Over the past 14 years, cumulative losses in Agra have reached ₹2,434 crore, while Torrent Power profits by selling electricity to consumers at ₹7.98 per unit, making an estimated ₹800 crore annually,” he claimed.

Samiti convenor also raised concerns about Greater Noida’s privatisation deal, which began in 1993 with a condition that Noida Power Company would set up a power plant within 54 months. “However, no such plant was established, leaving the state power corporation to continue supplying electricity at subsidised rates for decades,” Dubey claimed.