Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
UPPCL suspends Varanasi chief engineer over poor power supply

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 08:45 PM IST

The action followed unsatisfactory responses from the chief engineer regarding poor power supply in Badlapur.

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has suspended the chief engineer (Zone-2), Varanasi, for failing to perform his duties effectively. The decision was taken during a video conference chaired by UPPCL chairman Ashish Goel to review power distribution across regions.

Reviewing the performance of power distribution corporations, UPPCL chairman Ashish Goel stressed intensified efforts to curb electricity theft and ensure timely billing. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
The action followed unsatisfactory responses from the chief engineer regarding poor power supply in Badlapur. When questioned, he attributed the problem to incomplete work under the 2024 business plan, citing non-availability of materials.

However, he failed to confirm whether he had checked the material status on the ERP system. Upon further enquiry, he admitted he lacked ERP proficiency, prompting the decision to suspend him. Additionally, the superintending engineer and executive engineer of the area have been charge-sheeted.

Goel emphasised that, amid the current heat and humidity, special attention must be paid to uninterrupted power supply. He instructed officials to promptly address local faults and keep consumers well-informed through various channels to avoid confusion or panic.

Reviewing the performance of power distribution corporations, he stressed intensified efforts to curb electricity theft and ensure timely billing. Consumers must receive accurate bills and any complaints regarding incorrect billing should be resolved immediately, he said.

He directed that, given the high temperatures, no routine shutdowns should be scheduled, and power cuts must be avoided.

The chairman instructed all officers to stay present in their respective areas, maintain strong public communication and create WhatsApp groups involving public representatives, media personnel, consumers and social workers to share important updates related to power supply. He also urged senior officials to personally visit and resolve issues in high-disruption zones.

Goel warned that anyone disrupting power supply would face dismissal. Even peaceful protests should not interfere with essential services like electricity. If a breakdown is caused intentionally, the person responsible will be terminated, he said. Those participating in strikes and not performing duties will face a “no work, no pay” policy.

He further directed installation of meters on LMV-10 connections (power department employees) to facilitate energy accounting, assuring that existing benefits would remain unaffected

