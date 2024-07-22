U.P’s 7-year development data to be accessible for university researchers

University research scholars will soon have access to Uttar Pradesh’s development story over the past seven years. This initiative, aligned with chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, aims to ensure that development data is not restricted to government officials and district headquarters but is also available for academic research, said a government spokesperson. For Representation Only (HT File)

Government machinery is preparing a comprehensive booklet based on a detailed report, which will be distributed to all universities in the state, including all agricultural science centres, for research purposes.

Department officials state that the booklet uses 72 indicators for better district-level assessment and provides a detailed classification of subregions, according to the release.

The booklet provides a realistic overview of the current status of all districts in the state. Data analysis and study have been conducted to assign weightage to each indicator according to its importance.

This booklet will feature current and comparative data from the past three to four years on the primary, secondary, and tertiary sectors contributing to the state’s economy.

The primary sector will include agriculture, animal husbandry, forestry, fisheries, and mining indicators. For the secondary sector, the booklet will provide data on the contribution and annual growth of infrastructure, electricity, gas and water supply, and construction works in the state’s GDP.

The tertiary sector will cover indicators like trade, repair, hotels, refreshment houses, transport, storage, communication, railways, other means, broadcasting services, financial services, real estate, residential property ownership, business services, public administration, and security.

According to officials, the booklet is being published in two volumes this year. Nav Sankalpit Volume-2 will include the data used for calculations. This will help assess the situation at the district level and identify potential areas for developing the local economy. The booklet’s presentation has been carefully considered to enhance readability.

It features many infographics, district-wise fact sheets, and comparative sector-wise data from the past four years, highlighting growth trends. The data and methodology are properly presented to ensure the booklet is more accessible and readable, making it a valuable resource for researchers conducting comparative studies.

This booklet will include data on the state’s GSDP, the DDP of districts, and their contributions to the state’s economy. It will also present the districts’ and the state’s annual economic growth rates over the past three years.

Information on district and state per capita income and a comparative analysis will also be provided.