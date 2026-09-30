UP’s four-way division debate takes centre stage again before 2027 polls
The latest revival of the issue began when Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president and panchayati raj minister Om Prakash Rajbhar recently claimed that Uttar Pradesh would eventually be divided into four states—Purvanchal, Madhyanchal, Bundelkhand and Harit Pradesh. Rajbhar even went to the extent of saying that the BJP’s central leadership assured him the state would be divided into four regions after the caste census.
Months before the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the long-dormant demand for splitting the country’s most populous state has suddenly returned to the political centre stage with the NDA allies not only backing the idea of smaller states, but also beginning to stake claims to the political leadership in the suggested states.
Though the issue of dividing Uttar Pradesh surfaces in some form before every state election, it had largely been dormant since 2011 when the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) government led by Mayawati formally passed a resolution in the assembly advocating UP’s division into four states.
The latest revival of the issue began when Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president and panchayati raj minister Om Prakash Rajbhar recently claimed that Uttar Pradesh would eventually be divided into four states—Purvanchal, Madhyanchal, Bundelkhand and Harit Pradesh. Rajbhar even went to the extent of saying that the BJP’s central leadership assured him the state would be divided into four regions after the caste census.
More significantly, he said that if Purvanchal became a separate state, a Rajbhar should head it. Rajbhar was not available for his comment despite several phone calls.
The remark has now triggered messaging from several other parties as well.
Ashish Patel, Apna Dal (Sone Lal) vice-president and a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, said that if Uttar Pradesh were divided into four parts before the assembly elections, there was no reason why a Patel could not become chief minister. He was speaking at a party organisational meeting in Prayagraj on Saturday,
He went further, suggesting that people from different communities could get an opportunity to head the new states.
The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), another BJP ally with its principal base in western UP and main champion of the decades-old demand for a separate Harit Pradesh, has also reiterated its support for smaller states, including the idea of a separate Western Uttar Pradesh.
“RLD founder Ajit Singh always championed the cause of smaller states and division of UP into four regions, including Harit Pradesh,” senior RLD leader Trilok Tyagi said. “Party chief Jayant Chaudhary is the natural claimant to the chief minister’s post of the new state in western UP,” he added.
The response from another NDA ally, however, has been markedly different. Nishad party chief Sanjay Nishad has reportedly opposed the division of the state, arguing that UP is progressing and special funds have been provided to Purvanchal and Bundelkhand.
Observers feel that two statements have transformed what was largely an old administrative demand into an obvious caste and regional conversation ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.
While the Samajwadi Party (SP) has historically been opposed to the idea of fragmentation of UP in any form since the days of Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Congress’s response to the latest discussion has been more nuanced.
Congress MP from Saharanpur Imran Masood has supported the principle of dividing UP, arguing that smaller states could make administration easier. However, UP Congress president Ajay Rai was heard maintaining a more cautious position, saying that such a major issue would require high-level consultation in the party.
The BSP has not reacted to the latest political debate initiated by Rajbhar.
In November 2011, as the 2012 assembly elections approached, the Mayawati government got an assembly resolution passed proposing division of UP into Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, Awadh Pradesh and Paschim Pradesh. The resolution was subsequently sent to the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre but no further action followed after the SP came to power in the state in 2012.
The BJP has historically and ideologically supported the principle of smaller states. During the party’s earlier stint in power at the Centre, three new states— Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Telangana—were carved out.
Further dividing UP in four regions is a different proposition for reasons related to the party’s political status and dominance as the state sends the largest number of MPs to Lok Sabha.
For the BJP, it is believed, the proposed four-state map also presents a complicated demographic and political equation.
“The proposed Harit Pradesh/Paschim Pradesh will cover a region with a significantly higher Muslim population than the UP average. The BJP fears that Harit Pradesh may turn out to be a Muslim-dominant state and this is why the party remains mum on the issue,” a senior BJP leader said.
The BJP has, for now, maintained a strategic silence over the renewed debate. BJP leaders, when contacted, avoided giving any response. “Please leave it,” BJP spokesman Sameer Singh said when asked to respond to the UP division issue raised by Rajbhar and others.
Under Article 3 of the Constitution, the creation of new states ultimately requires Parliamentary legislation, with the President referring the proposal to the state legislature concerned for its views. Currently, there is no such exercise underway despite the BJP’s allies and others kicking up dust.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBrajendra K Parashar
Brajendra K Parashar is a Senior Journalist with the Hindustan Times, based in Lucknow, with nearly three decades of experience covering governance, public policy, politics and development in Uttar Pradesh. Over the years, he has reported extensively on key sectors, including energy and renewable power, mobility and transport, road safety, agriculture and allied sectors and issues related to farmers, rural development, taxation under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and public administration. A seasoned political correspondent, Parashar closely tracks the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has covered every major election in Uttar Pradesh right from three-tier panchayat elections and urban local body polls to Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He also reports regularly on the proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, bureaucracy, governance, policy decisions and administrative developments with focus on their impact on public life. His reporting is known for its strong analytical approach, extensive use of official data. His areas of interests include investigative journalism, long-form political and policy analysis, data-driven reporting, elections and institutional reforms. Parashar holds a postgraduate degree in Political Science with First Division from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), followed by a Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication from the same university. His inclination towards journalism began during his student days, when he regularly contributed letters to editors and articles to newspapers and magazines. In the mid-1990S, his essay, “Should India Switch Over to the Presidential Form Of Government?”, published in Politics India magazine edited by noted constitutional expert Subhash C Kashyap, was adjudged the best entry in a national competition. His work has received professional recognition, including the Hindustan Times Journalist of the Month Award for an impactful series on drinking water issues during the 2010 Lok Sabha election campaign. Originally from Kasganj in western Uttar Pradesh, Parashar is currently based in Lucknow where continues to report on politics, governance and public policy.Read More