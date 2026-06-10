UP’s peak power demand may cross 33,000 MW in 2026-27

With its peak power demand projected to touch 33,033 MW, the second highest among all states after Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh is expected to remain one of India’s largest electricity consumers in 2026-27, according to the Central Electricity Authority’s (CEA) Load Generation Balance Report. On an annual basis, the state is anticipated to have 2.8% of surplus power in terms of MW and 14.8% in terms of MU between April 2026 and March 2027. (For representation)

The maximum peak demand for electricity in the current month (June) has been projected at 33,000 MW, though the state is expected to have a surplus of 640 MW in the same month.

According to the 2026-27 report released recently, the state’s annual energy requirement is estimated at 1,69,945 million units (MU), up from the actual demand of 1,63,501 MU recorded in 2025-26. During the previous financial year, Uttar Pradesh virtually met its entire electricity demand, supplying 1,63,475 MU against a requirement of 1,63,501 MU and successfully meeting a record peak demand of 31,486 megawatt (MW).

On an annual basis, the state is anticipated to have 2.8% of surplus power in terms of MW and 14.8% in terms of MU between April 2026 and March 2027.

The CEA projections suggest that despite the rise in demand, Uttar Pradesh is likely to remain in a comfortable position for most of 2026-27. The state is expected to have an energy availability of 1,90,201 MU, translating into a surplus of more than 20,000 MU.

Interestingly, the highest stress on the power system is not expected during the peak summer months. While demand is projected to remain high from April to September, the state is expected to maintain a surplus throughout this period.

September is projected to be the tightest month, with demand touching a record 33,033 MW against an availability of 33,230 MW, leaving a narrow surplus of just 197 MW.

“The projections indicate surpluses of 3,204 MW in April, 1,374 MW in May and 640 MW in June, suggesting that the state should be able to navigate the summer season without major difficulty, provided generation and transmission systems perform as planned,” a senior energy department official said while commenting on the report.

The only month in which Uttar Pradesh is projected to face a peak power deficit is January 2027. During the month, demand is estimated at 28,981 MW against an availability of 26,440 MW, resulting in a deficit of 2,541 MW.

Nationally, Uttar Pradesh is expected to rank second in peak power demand after Maharashtra’s projected 36,858 MW and ahead of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, underlining the state’s growing importance in India’s electricity sector.

Uttar Pradesh has achieved the top position among states in meeting peak electricity demand after supplying a record 31,824 MW on the night of May 24, surpassing Maharashtra’s 29,463 MW and marking the highest electricity supply recorded by any state in the country so far, energy minister AK Sharma claimed. The previous highest peak demand met in the state in 2025 was 31,486 MW.