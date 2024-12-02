U.P’s wait for permanent DGP continues as incumbent filtered out of race

The wait for a permanent state police chief continues in Uttar Pradesh, which has seen four acting DGPs since May 2022. The possibility of the incumbent being appointed to the full-fledged post has also ended with the timeline stipulated under a new set of rules, formulated on November 5, no longer being favourable for such a move. the procedure for selecting the permanent DGP will start soon, said sources (Sourced)

Hence, the procedure for selecting the permanent DGP will start soon, said sources.

On November 5, the state government had formulated a new set of rules for selection of the permanent DGP of its own choice and dilute the role of the Union home ministry, an official said.

As per the new rules, a committee headed by a retired judge of the high court was supposed to finalise the appointment to the post. But no such committee was constituted till date.

When the new rules were formulated, the assumption was it may come as a boon for incumbent acting DGP Prashant Kumar, who is considered very close to the ruling dispensation. However, on November 30, the possibility of his selection as the permanent DGP came to an end. An official said the new rules stated that only those senior IPS officers will be considered for the coveted post who have a minimum six months of service left. This official added that current acting DGP could not be considered after November as he is due to retire in May 2025.

Now, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of director general rank with at least two years of service left is likely to be made the permanent director general of police of Uttar Pradesh, confirmed senior government functionaries.

The state authorities are mulling over posting an IPS officer with at least two years’ service left to rule out the possibility of having to seek clearance from the Union home ministry, these senior functionaries said.

A senior government official said the decision is likely to be finalised by the second week of December.

He said the new rules also stated that the permanent DGP will be given at least a two-year term to free him from political pressures.

“If an IPS officer with minimum of six months’ service left is posted as DGP, the officer would require service extension of at least 1.5 years. In that case, the state government would again have to take clearance from the Union home ministry,” he explained.

“That’s why the state government is thinking of posting a DGP, who already has a minimum of two years’ service left,” he added.

The new rules stated that the DGP’s tenure in UP will be for a minimum of two years.

He said the IPS officers serving as DG at level 16 of the pay matrix could be considered for DGP.

“As per the new rules, a committee headed by a retired judge of the high court will finalise the appointment to the post in consultation with other members comprising the chief secretary of the state, one person nominated by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the chairman or nominee of the UP Public Service Commission, the additional chief secretary (Home) and a retired DGP,” he stated.

Prior to formulation of the new rules, the state government used to send the list of the senior-most IPS officers (with a minimum of six months’ service left) to the Union home ministry.

The ministry with the opinion of different stakeholders, including the Union Public Service Commission chairman, used to further decide the names of three officers, in accordance with norms, for appointment of a new DGP. This way, the Union home ministry had a major say in appointment of DGPs.

Differences with the Union home ministry rose after the Uttar Pradesh government removed 1987-batch IPS officer Mukul Goel from the DGP’s post on May 11, 2022, much before his superannuation in February 2024, following allegations of inaction and lack of interest in work. Since then, the state government posted four consecutive acting DGPs, rather than sending proposals to the Union home ministry.

Retired UP DGP Prakash Singh had earlier said the new rules formulated by the state government seem to be an apparent move to bring back authority to the state for appointment to the coveted post. He said although the new rules are apparently formulated in compliance with the landmark verdict 2006, in which the Supreme Court issued specific directions to central and state governments in the matter, it is up to the apex court to review the new rules to ensure whether all points mentioned in the previously issued directions are followed by the state government.