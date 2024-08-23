 UPSIDA to expand green energy initiatives across industrial zones - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
UPSIDA to expand green energy initiatives across industrial zones

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 23, 2024 10:39 PM IST

As part of this initiative, UPSIDA will install solar rooftop plants on public facilities within its industrial zones, including administrative buildings, civic centres, common facility centres, etc.

After successfully implementing a rooftop solar plant at its Kanpur headquarters, the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) will now expand the installation of rooftop solar plants, green belts, and solar pathways in its other industrial areas.

3D render of a grassy globe a robot holding a solar panel to the sunlight (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
As part of this initiative, UPSIDA will install solar rooftop plants on public facilities within its industrial zones, including administrative buildings, civic centres, common facility centres (CFCs), transit hostels, common effluent treatment plants (CETPs), and regional managers’ offices.

To advance its green energy expansion, UPSIDA conducted a survey with assistance from the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA). The survey identified 53 key locations across various industrial areas, with a total electrical load of approximately 2,000 kW.

Additionally, UPSIDA plans to develop solar pathways along the green belts in these industrial areas, providing a sustainable off-grid lighting solution while enhancing the aesthetic appeal of outdoor spaces. These solar pathways will be ideal for parks, playgrounds, and surrounding paths, contributing to both environmental sustainability and the beautification of industrial areas.

UPSIDA chief executive officer Mayur Maheshwari stated that, in line with the Union government’s Solar Energy Policy 2022, the state government will soon install solar rooftop plants across all regional offices and projects, including the Kanpur headquarters. UPSIDA is also actively encouraging entrepreneurs in industrial areas to adopt solar rooftops for their factories.

Notably, UPSIDA has saved 27.35 lakh in electricity bills in recent months due to its solar rooftop plant at the Kanpur headquarters. The authority estimates a net savings of approximately 1,104 lakh over the next 23 years.

The 150 kW solar rooftop plant at Kanpur headquarters was installed in January 2024 to reduce carbon emissions and promote renewable energy. The project, completed under the CAPEX model with assistance from UPNEDA, cost 82.98 lakh.

News / Cities / Lucknow / UPSIDA to expand green energy initiatives across industrial zones
Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 23, 2024
