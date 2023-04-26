UPSRTC to improve passenger amenities at its depots

To ensure better passenger facilities at the bus depots and stations, the regional managers of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) have been instructed to arrange amenities like air-conditioned waiting halls, better seating arrangements, and clean drinking water apart from other basic services in their respective areas, the maintenance of which would be checked by nodal officers at regular intervals. Review meeting held in which officials asked to better amenities. (HT file photo)

In a review meeting held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of principal secretary, transport M Venkateshwar Lu, discussion was also held on employees’ issues, and steps to be taken to improve services for passengers. Managing director Sanjay Kumar and assistant managing director Annapurna Garg, joined the meeting virtually.

Gorakhpur bus depot ARM Mahesh Chandra’s feat of achieving the highest diesel average in the state found a special mention at the meet. It was decided that henceforth the ARMs with commendable diesel averages would be awarded for their efforts, said officials.

Regional and depot managers were directed to create an action plan to arrange for a third-party audit to ensure that drivers and conductors wear their uniforms, badges and shoes. That they behave politely with passengers while on duty must also be ensured. Also, the process of collecting contact details of all on-duty personnel should be completed as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, regional and assistant regional managers of various districts like Prayagraj, Kanpur, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Ballia, Jaunpur, Ghazipur demanded salary revision. They warned of action if their salary was not improved.