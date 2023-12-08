UPSRTC to train staff in fire safety

Nearly 4,000 drivers, conductors and technical employees of the UP State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will undergo training in fire safety risks so that they are better equipped to handle fire emergencies. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Approximately five fire accidents took place in roadways buses in the last six months - three were corporation buses and two were hired, UPSRTC officials confirmed. Fortunately, there were no lives lost in these accidents, only property damage.

This training will be provided for free by the Hydrocarbon Sector Skill Council, a body under the government of India, working to empower government employees through training and awareness on fire risks.

Transport minister Dayashankar Singh has stated that these trained employees will be covered by an accident insurance of ₹1 lakh.

The approximate cost of the move will be in the vicinity of ₹40 crore and will be borne by the Centre.

Ajit Singh, PRO, UPSRTC, said that this training will be given via 20 regional workshops which will span 115 bus depots across the state, and each workshop will have a strength of 200 drivers, conductors and technical employees. This initiative is being undertaken and funded by the government of India and comes soon after the transport minister expressed the need for fire safety training, on account of a higher than usual number of accidents that took place in the last few months.

“A letter detailing the need for fire safety training for UPSRTC employees has been sent to the Hydrocarbon Sector Skill Council, and the training should start within a week,” the PRO said.

Singh directed that for the prevention of fire incidents in UPSRTC buses, a minimum of 300 hours of training, and ideally 500 hours of category-wise training should be given to the drivers, conductors and technical employees.