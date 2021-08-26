Urdu poet Munawwar Rana’s son gets bail within hours of arrest

A Rae Bareli court on Thursday granted bail to Urdu poet Munawwar Rana’s son Tabrez Rana just hours after he was arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly scripting an attack on himself with the intent of framing his relatives, said his lawyer.

Tabrez was arrested from his house in Lucknow after a Rae Bareli court issued a non-bailable warrant against him for not appearing before the court on August 13 in the matter.

His lawyer Yassab Rizvi said the arrest was against the Allahabad high court order of not initiating proceedings against Tabrez Rana under IPC section 307 for attempt to murder.

The lawyer said an application has also been forwarded to additional director general (ADG) zone, SN Sabat, about the suspicious role of Rae Bareli police in the entire incident.

“The complainant has demanded action against the Rae Bareli police as it was violation of his rights as he was arrested with the intent of harassment,” Rizvi said.

Sharing further details, the lawyer said Tabrez had alleged that two motorcycle-borne shooters had opened fire on his SUV when he had stopped at a petrol pump under the Rae Bareli city police station limits on June 28.

He said four people reported to have been involved in the attack were arrested on July 2 and they alleged that the attack was planned with the consent of Tabrez.

According to police, Tabrez had sold off his 18 biswa land in February this year. It was his parental property and his other relatives also had a share in it. Tabrez’s relatives were raising objection on the issue and demanding their share, after which he allegedly hired shooters to stage the attack on his SUV with the intent of framing his relatives.

The lawyer said the Rae Bareli police had initially registered the FIR under IPC section 307 for attempt to murder on June 28 but later added section 211 for framing a person after self-scripting the attack and section 120-B for criminal conspiracy.

He said the police were initiating proceedings against Tabrez Rana under IPC section 307 but high court on July 13, 2021 had ordered not to take action under this section while the remaining two sections 211 and 120-B were bailable.