Urology scam: KGMU to recover misused funds after FIR registration

The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) is set to initiate recovery proceedings against those found responsible for alleged financial irregularities in its urology department. University authorities affirm that those involved in the misuse of government funds will not be spared. KGMU authorities have said appropriate action will be taken in all departments where irregularities are detected (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Medical university officials said on Friday that the recovery process would begin after registering a First Information Report (FIR) concerning the multi-crore scam, which allegedly involved diverting and misusing funds meant for treating poor patients.

KGMU spokesperson Prof KK Singh said the police have sought additional documents related to the case and the university is preparing to hand them over.

“The required documents have been compiled and will be submitted to the police on Saturday. Once the FIR is registered, the process of recovering the misappropriated funds will be initiated,” he said.

Nagesh Upadhyay, inspector of Chowk police station, said the KGMU administration has been asked to submit the inquiry reports along with all relevant documents attached to the complaint. Following the receipt and examination of these records, an FIR will be registered, as per the findings.

The inquiry reportedly found serious lapses in handling public funds allocated for patient care, prompting disciplinary action against several employees.

As part of the measures taken so far, the head of the urology department was removed from the position and transferred to another department. A pharmacist has been suspended, while the services of three ad hoc employees have been terminated. The misused funds will be recovered from the agency that recruited the ad hoc employees.

The university has also submitted an application to the Chowk police station seeking registration of an FIR against the suspended pharmacist and the three dismissed employees.

Meanwhile, investigations into alleged irregularities in the departments of radiotherapy, medical oncology and surgical oncology have entered the final stage. According to university officials, the findings of these inquiries are expected soon and could lead to further disciplinary, financial recovery or legal action if any wrongdoing is established.

Prof Singh said appropriate action would be taken in all departments where irregularities are detected.