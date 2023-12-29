Use tech, AI to make treatment easy for all: U.P. guv at RMLIMS convocation

Medical institutes need to start business incubators and collaborate with research institutes to invent and test products before introducing the same to industry, said Dr SK Sarin, director, Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences New Delhi. Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel was the chief guest at the event. (HT file)

“By second convocation, try to establish incubators for at least 25 small companies. Medical institutes do not go for campus placement but other institutes do so,” said Dr Sarin while addressing the first convocation of the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) here on Friday.

Business incubators play a vital role in the growth of startups by providing infrastructure, mentorship and financial support to nurture and support innovation of startups. He said institutions such as CDRI, National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources and department of Ayush should be brought to RMLIMS campus to innovate.

“Become big by making others big. Read, learn, win and move ahead,” he told the gathering of faculty and students. During the function, a total of 29 medals were distributed. Among the recipients were 5 students from the MD, DM, MCh programmes along with 14 MBBS students.

RMLIMS director Prof Soniya Nityanand gave a brief account of the progress made by institute. A total of 60 degrees, including 16 for DM/MCh, 30 for MD and 14 for PDCC were conferred on the occasion. Governor Anandiben Patel, the chief guest of the event, said that technology and artificial intelligence (AI) should be used to make treatment easy and accessible for all including those in rural areas.