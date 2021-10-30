Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh: 2 factories fined for causing pollution in Muzaffarnagar
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh: 2 factories fined for causing pollution in Muzaffarnagar

According to UPCB regional officer Ankit Singh, a fine of 6,250 per day (now on) has been imposed on Vinayak Industries located on Jansath road.
2 factories fined for causing pollution in Muzaffarnagar. (File photo for representational purposes)
2 factories fined for causing pollution in Muzaffarnagar. (File photo for representational purposes)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 02:11 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has imposed fines on two factories in Muzaffarnagar after receiving complaints regarding air pollution.

According to UPCB regional officer Ankit Singh, a fine of 6,250 per day (now on) has been imposed on Vinayak Industries located on Jansath road.

In another case, the board imposed a fine of 25,000 on a factory of brown sugar on Jolly road, which uses plastic waste in its production, causing pollution. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 30, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out