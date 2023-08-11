Cooperation of all members key to smooth conduct of House, says Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana

Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly speaker Satish Mahana said cooperation of all the members of the ruling party and the opposition were needed for smooth conduct of the business of the House. Speaker Satish Mahana on way to the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)

Mahana stated this as he adjourned the House sine die. He said the House was run by traditions. Strict rules were not formulated to run the House as this could cause a hindrance in the process of evolution of democracy, he added.

Noting that leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav has been leader of the House as well, the speaker said the cooperation extended by the opposition was in accordance with the high democratic traditions. He said Akhilesh Yadav’s father the late Mulayam Singh Yadav also established high democratic traditions and the leader of opposition had also contributed in the same way.

Mahana also praised minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna and said his public life was a role model. He said Khanna had experience of parliamentary system and procedures and had set standards for running the House.

OFFICERS’ PRESENCE TO

BE ENSURED: SPEAKER

State assembly speaker Satish Mahana said the legislative assembly secretariat will ensure that the officers of the state government departments are present in the gallery of the House when the issues and questions concerning their departments are raised in the assembly.

Moving a question of propriety, SP MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey said officers were not present in the gallery when the issues and questions concerning their departments were discussed in the assembly.

SAMAJWADI PARTY STAGES WALKOUT ON EMPLOYMENT ISSUE

The Samajwadi Party staged a walkout in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Friday as it alleged that state government failed to provide employment to the youths.

Raising the issue during question hour, SP MLA Sangram Yadav said the labour minister should inform the House about schemes launched by the department to provide employment to youngsters.

“How many youths who have completed intermediate, BA, MA, diploma, BTech and MTech courses have been given employment in the last two years?” he asked.

STRINGENT RULES FOR MINING OPERATIONS

Parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna said rules to get licence to conduct blasts in mines had been made more stringent. The state government gets environment clearance and holds public hearing after patta is given for mining. Replying to a question by SP MLA Sandeep Singh, he said the contractors have to deposit 10% extra of the bid amount for the development of the infrastructure that might be damaged during mining.