Uttar Pradesh bureaucrats to get tips on spirituality to improve efficiency

The Uttar Pradesh government is going to rely on spirituality to make the environment stress-free, besides improving efficiency and quality of work in the secretariat in Uttar Pradesh.’

With this aim, the Uttar Pradesh government has invited Sister BK Shivani for a lecture under the “Karya Kshamta Vridhi Vyakhyan Maala” (lecture series on improvement in work efficiency) at Lok Bhavan in the state secretariat in Lucknow on Friday (November 4).

BK Shivani has been a practitioner and a teacher of Rajyoga Meditation that is at the heart of the teachings of Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalya — the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual Organisation.

Additional chief secretary, secretariat administration department (SAD), Hemant Rao also issued a circular dated November 2, 2022 to all the additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries, urging the bureaucrats to take part in the programme along with other officers of their respective department.

“Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalya’s Sister Shivani, who has lighted flame of spirituality and has been a source of inspiration spreading positive thoughts, will address senior officers of the state secretariat under the lecture series launched to improve efficiency in work on “Sankalp Se Siddhi” at the Lok Bhavan auditorium at 12pm on November 11, 2022… The objective of the address programme (is) to give inspiration for a bright future, get rid of stress and sorrows with coordination between spiritualism and science while leading a family life and living in society. This will lead to an increase in efficiency of our work and bring about an improvement in the quality,” Rao said in his circular.

Rao has further informed the officers about the question-answer session that will follow Sister Shivani’s address. The state government has also made arrangements for live telecast of the programme on its official YouTube channel. Rao was not available for comment.

“Yes, we have invited Sister BK Shivani to a lecture at the Lok Bhavan auditorium on Friday. Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra will be the chief guest at the programme,” confirmed an officer of the state secretariat.

The state government has put up large stands with posters of the programme at the main entry gates inside the secretariat. The posters carry pictures of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Sister BK Shivani on top.

This is the second such programme in the recent lecture series launched to bring about efficiency in the state government’s functioning.

The state government had invited Dr Aditya Kapoor, head of the department of cardiology, SGPGI, Lucknow, for a lecture on October 3. A few years ago, the state government had set up yoga centre at Bapu Bhavan in the state secretariat.

“Our yoga centre is still functioning at Bapu Bhavan and a yoga teacher is also deployed there,” an officer said.

