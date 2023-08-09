I-Day will be celebrated by saluting soil and worshipping heroes, says Yogi

LUCKNOW The 76th anniversary of the country’s independence will be celebrated in Uttar Pradesh by saluting the soil and worshipping the heroes (‘mitti ko naman, veeron ka vandan’), chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday. Many events will be organized every day from villages to cities as part of I-Day celebrations from August 9 to 15. chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

“Independence Day is a festival of every citizen and every resident of UP should participate in this. The main function, which will take place in the capital on August 15, should be broadcast live in all villages and towns,” the CM was quoted saying in a statement.

On August 9, the CM will formally launch a week of programmes in Kakori by taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Panch Prana’ pledge for Amrit Kaal, honouring families of martyrs, and planting 75 saplings.

As per the instructions of the CM, ministers and local public representatives will be present at the programmes to be held in districts and local bodies, said the spokesperson.

During the meeting, the CM said after setting a record last year by hoisting six crore national flags under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, this year also the national flag should be hoisted at every residence, every business establishment, industrial units, government buildings, and non-government buildings. He directed officers to arrange the time-bound delivery of the national flag required for this.

In the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Varsh,’ under the guidance of the Prime Minister, ‘meri mitti, mera desh’ programme was being organized on Independence Day, with the message of ‘mitti ko naman, veeron ka vandan’, said the CM.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON